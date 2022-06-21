Eugene Rydzewski

November 25, 1934- June 17, 2022

Eugene Rydzewski, 87, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle. Born November 25, 1934, in Mt. Carmel, PA, he was the son of the late Bernard and Mary Grebus Rydzewski.

After a 40-year career with the US Postal Service, serving in many positions, Gene refined his pool skills, becoming an expert player in senior leagues in both Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. He was a member of the Carlisle Elks Lodge # 578 and the Carlisle Moose Lodge # 761.

Gene was a member of the Heritage Club at St. Patrick's Church as well as an active parishioner and he loved cats very much.

He is survived by his wife: Rosalie (Trusler) Rydzewski; his sons: Stanley Rydzewski, his wife, Katherine Shrieves, PhD, of New Hampshire, Daniel Rydzewski, his wife, Dr. Selina Xing, of Delaware as well as his two grandchildren: Alfred and Sophia.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his two brothers: Joseph and Leonard and his two sisters: Claire Boyle and Marie Karkoski.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

