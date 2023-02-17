Eugene L. Thomas Jr, 73, of Gaithersburg, Maryland departed this life on February 7, 2023, surrounded by family at his home. The son of the late Eugene L. and Kathleen Thomas, he was a Vietnam Veteran who spent 20 years in the military and reached the rank of Master Sergeant. He later worked another 21 years as a Department of the Army civilian. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loretta (Owens) Thomas, daughter Nicole Thomas, son Eugene L. Thomas, III (his wife Rachel and granddaughter Maya), brother Mark Thomas (wife Margie), sister Myre Yarbrough (husband Clarence), and sister Cathy Thomas. His final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. www.snowdencares.com