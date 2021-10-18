Eugene Johnson

SSG (Ret) Eugene “Gene” Johnson, US Army, 89, of Carlisle, gained his wings on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1932, in Phillipsburg and was a son of the late Ruth (Askey) Johnson. Gene was the sibling of Jerome Johnson and Joan McTigue and was preceded in death by Betty Miller, Jim Johnson, Sr., Ruth Johnson and George Johnson. Gene leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years Bernadine C. (Moslak) Johnson, three children, Gary L. (wife, Sally) Johnson of Westerville, OH, Larry E. (wife, Kim) Johnson of Carlisle and Michelle Sims of Sacramento, CA, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. Gene served 20 years in the US Army. He was a P.O.W. in Korea for 33 months. Gene was a dedicated soldier and patriot and earned numerous honors including two Purple Hearts along with the Korean Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He has gone to be with his Ex-POW buddies who meant so much to him. Gene’s passion was hunting and fishing with Gary and Larry. He was a member and past Commander of V.F.W. Post 477 in Carlisle. Gene was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. Following his retirement from the Army, Gene worked for Badger Northland and then Cummings & Bricker, both of Carlisle. And per Gene himself, as he said many, many times, “No B*** S**t”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015, with Rev. Don Bender as the officiant. A viewing will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle and where a Prayer Service will take place at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the burial service on Tuesday will meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. or at the cemetery at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers T2T.org or to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. To send condolences visit www.EwingBrothers.com.