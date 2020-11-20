Eugene F. Henry

Gene was a farmer (Dairy) for over 57 years and was a Farm Seed salesman for over 40 years and had worked for the former AMP Inc. in Carlisle for 12 years. He was a member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church in Bloserville and a member of the Carlisle Eagles Aerie #1299. Gene honorably served his country in the US Airforce during the Korean Conflict. He was an active township supervisor for Lower Mifflin Township for the past 42 years. He was a 50 year member of the Plainfield Lions Club where he had received the Melvin Jones Award. He was a graduate of the Carlisle High School Class of 1952. Gene enjoyed collecting tractors, attending public auctions, farming, hunting, fishing and the time he spent with his loving family.