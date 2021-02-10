Eugene E. Quigley

Eugene E. “Gene” Quigley, age 89 of Carlisle, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born in North Middleton Twp. on August 12, 1931 to the late Arthur W. (Jake) and Hilda A. Boughman Quigley.

Gene was the owner of Quigley Mechanical Services in Carlisle. He was a member of the Eagles Aire Lodge 1299, BPOE Elks Lodge 578, and the Family Moose Lodge #761 all of Carlisle.

He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie E. Fraker (Dennis), Carlisle, two sons, Ronald E. Quigley (wife Robin) Wallace, South Carolina, John E. Quigley (wife Connie Wiser) Carlisle, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jacob Quigley, sister, Thelma Romberger, former wife, Dorothy E. Wickard Quigley, granddaughter-in-law, Christi N. Fraker and a great grandson, Brody Lee Fraker.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Gene’s name may be made to the Church of God Home, 801 N. Hanover St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or Waggoners United Methodist Church, 1271 Longs Gap Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.