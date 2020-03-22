Ethel Virginia Humer

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ethel, 97, of Mechanicsburg, died Friday. Ethel's survivors include her two children: Barry Humer and Lois Heckard. You may remember Ethel from Young's Evangelical United Brethren Church.

Ethel's immediate services will be private with public services to be announced when scheduled. Read Ethel's full obituary, view her memorial portrait, and sign Ethel's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com