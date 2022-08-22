Ethel Louise Campbell

September 29, 1949- July 21, 2022

Ethel Louise Campbell, 72, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born September 29, 1949, in Huntsdale, PA, to the late Joseph Chestnut and Olive Romaine (Taylor) Martin.

Ethel worked for the Book of Month Club for 37 years. She was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary of Mt. Holly Springs. In her free time, she loved to crochet, and she belonged to the Crocheting Cross Stitch Club. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, fishing, and camping with her husband.

Surviving is her loving husband, Robert Campbell, "Lawbreaker," of Mt. Holly Springs; stepchildren, Mark Campbell (Kelly) of Pine Grove; Mike Campbell (Mandy) of New Oxford; and Amy Campbell of San Diego, CA; niece, Christina Anderson (Tom) of Dillsburg; step grandchildren, Haley, Marisa, Noah, and Emma; sister, Mildred Bucher (Ronnie) of Hagerstown, MD; nephews, Martin Bucher and his children, Colin and Levi; Wes Bucher (Pam) and their children, John, Nathan, Kimmy, and Scott; nephews , Eddie and Joel Carr of Florida; great nieces, Karly and Karah Anderson; and mother-in-law, Laura Smith. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Carr and Olive Martin; and nieces, Holly and Debbie Carr. She also leaves behind her treasured and beloved dog, Elsa.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1750 Pine Road, Newville, PA 17241, and burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.