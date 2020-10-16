Esther Maxine Cohick, age 93, of Penn Township, Carlisle died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on March 31, 1927 in Baughman Settlement, Hardy County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Emory Ellsworth and Edna Erksin Heishman Barrick and was the widow of Eugene Willis Cohick, Sr. who died on September 27, 2004.

Esther had started her professional career as the Justice of the Peace in Penn Twp., after being sworn in on November 29, 1961. In 1970 she was the first person to be elected to the new position of District Justice (Penn Twp.) on January 5, 1979 and held that position until her retirement on January 2, 1994. She was a graduate of the former Carlisle Community College.

She was a life member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren where she was a Deaconess and Sunday School Teacher. Esther was a former Girl Scout Leader, Cub Pack and Boy Scout Leader of Troup #185. She was a volunteer with the Penn Twp. Vol. Fire Company and was very active in the Farm Women's Group Chapter 15. Esther was the former president of the Newville Neighbor in Christ where she was still active.