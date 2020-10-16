Esther Maxine Cohick, age 93, of Penn Township, Carlisle died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 31, 1927 in Baughman Settlement, Hardy County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Emory Ellsworth and Edna Erksin Heishman Barrick and was the widow of Eugene Willis Cohick, Sr. who died on September 27, 2004.
Esther had started her professional career as the Justice of the Peace in Penn Twp., after being sworn in on November 29, 1961. In 1970 she was the first person to be elected to the new position of District Justice (Penn Twp.) on January 5, 1979 and held that position until her retirement on January 2, 1994. She was a graduate of the former Carlisle Community College.
She was a life member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren where she was a Deaconess and Sunday School Teacher. Esther was a former Girl Scout Leader, Cub Pack and Boy Scout Leader of Troup #185. She was a volunteer with the Penn Twp. Vol. Fire Company and was very active in the Farm Women's Group Chapter 15. Esther was the former president of the Newville Neighbor in Christ where she was still active.
She is survived by her daughter, Genevieve L. (husband Lee) Ressler of Rexford, Montana; her three sons, Eugene M. "Jim" (wife Vivian) Cohick of Carlisle, Stephen E. (wife Linda) Cohick of Carlisle, Martin A. (Mary Kelly) Cohick of Schnecksville, PA and her sister, Ruby Fortna of Shippensburg. Also surviving Esther are her 9 loving grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Opal Grove.
Funeral services will be private and held at the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren with her pastor the Rev. Darlene Stouffer and Rev. Jan E. Custer as co-officiant. Burial will be next to her loving husband Eugene in the Huntsdale Cemetery. There will be a pass through public viewing on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with Social Distancing Practices and Masks according to the Covid-19 Mandate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren, 170 Church Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015 or to the Newville Neighbors in Christ, 111 Big Spring Ave. Newville, PA 17241.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
