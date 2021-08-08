Esther Mae Spengler

Esther was a 1953 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She was a loving and giving homemaker, wife, and mother. Esther was a former secretary. She started working to help pay for her children's education. Over the years, she helped her family put down roots in the various communities they moved to and lived in. She helped establish a foundation of values for her children to build on. If you were to ask Esther what her greatest accomplishments were, she would say her children, grandchildren, and family. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Carlisle, PA, and a longtime member of the Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club (TOPS). She enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping on QVC, and watching soap operas on television.