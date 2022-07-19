Esther "Jean" Adams

September 19, 1932- July 14, 2022

Esther "Jean" (Weibley-Morrow) Adams, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 14, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late William A. and Nellie E. (Murray) Weibley, of Loysville, PA.

Jean graduated from Green Park Union High School, Class of 1949.

Her employment included the Tressler Print Shop, First National Bank of Loysville

and working for the state at the Loysville Youth Development Center, from which she retired.

Jean was a former long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Elliottsburg, PA and current member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carlisle, PA.

She will be greatly missed by so many who knew and loved her.

Surviving her are members of the Adams Family: Stepsons: Steven R., his wife, Lori), David W., his wife, Carol, Jeffrey L., his wife, Carrol, and Barry A., his wife, Lisa) Adams as well as many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren.

She is also survived by many that loved her from the Weibley and Morrow families as well as many friends. Jean was preceded in death by her second husband, Ronald L. Adams, her first husband, Thomas F. Morrow, her daughter, Robin and her siblings: Don, Helen, William, Betty, Scott and Stanley.

A graveside service and burial will be held privately for the Adams, Weibley, and Morrow

Families at Restland Cemetery in Loysville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to St. Jude Children's Research

Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.