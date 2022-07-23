Esther Irene Wert

February 22, 1932- July 19, 2022

Esther Irene Wert age 90, passed away in Boiling Springs, PA on July 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late John William and Esther Rae (Ensminger) Thumma.

Esther was very active in her church known as the Carlisle Brethren in Christ Church (The Meeting House). She was involved, devoted and dedicated her life to her church. Where she taught Sunday School for over 25 years to the second-grade students. Activities including a member of the Volunteer Fellowship Sunday School Class plus other opportunities for the church too numerous to mention for over 75 years. She joined the staff as the Church's Sexton and then as Custodian for the Adult Day Care. Retiring after 20 years of service in 2013 at the age of 81. She assisted and helped her husband Harold in their Janitorial business here in the Carlisle area. Her family said she was a hard worker who loved leading a simple life where she enjoyed her time with her family and friends. However, she never stopped working with her flowers and her garden.

Esther was a graduate of Carlisle Area School District.

Esther will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, and friend to all she knew.

Esther is survived by her 4 children, daughters Laurel Yohe, Kay Murtorff, and Sherry Wert, and her son Roger Wert and his wife Cindy.

She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren April and her husband Billy Bubb, Aaron Wilson, and Charity Murtorff, and her great grandchildren, Madeline and Colby, Karlea and Avery plus, several close nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold they shared 63 years together, her daughter Hope Arlene, her son in law Wayne Yohe and sister Viola G. Wert.

A visitation for Esther will be held on Tuesday July 26, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at The Meeting House Church 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd in Carlisle, PA with A Celebration of Life Service in her honor held on Wednesday July 27, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at The Meeting House Church with a visitation held one hour prior to her services at the church. Burial and committal services will take place at North Middleton Church of God Cemetery in Carlisle immediately following the services. A luncheon will be held for family and friends at the church following the burial.

Memorial contribution may be made to Her church, The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013. You are invited to sign the guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com