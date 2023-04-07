Esther Mae (Cline) Penner, 89, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.