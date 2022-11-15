 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Estella M. Marchut

  • 0

Estella M. Marchut

August 19, 1927- November 09, 2022

Estella M. Marchut passed on November 9, 2022. Estella was born in David, Panama, August 19, 1927. She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Joseph Marchut, in 1974. She is survived by her four children, Myrna Kappler, Karl, Leslie, and Mary Jane Marchut, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Estella moved to the US and became a naturalized citizen. She learned to fly and served in the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. She served as a 4-H, and Girl Scout leader. Estella was a longtime employee of the Kinney Shoe Corporation in Carlisle, PA. After retiring, she was an active volunteer in Carlisle. Her hobbies included playing golf, traveling, and continuing adult education both as a student and instructor. Donations in Estella's memory can be made to: https:/www.homelandcenter.org/giving. www.EwingBrothers.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to handle food for the holidays and avoid rude comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News