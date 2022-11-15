Estella M. Marchut passed on November 9, 2022. Estella was born in David, Panama, August 19, 1927. She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander Joseph Marchut, in 1974. She is survived by her four children, Myrna Kappler, Karl, Leslie, and Mary Jane Marchut, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Estella moved to the US and became a naturalized citizen. She learned to fly and served in the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. She served as a 4-H, and Girl Scout leader. Estella was a longtime employee of the Kinney Shoe Corporation in Carlisle, PA. After retiring, she was an active volunteer in Carlisle. Her hobbies included playing golf, traveling, and continuing adult education both as a student and instructor. Donations in Estella's memory can be made to: https:/www.homelandcenter.org/giving. www.EwingBrothers.com.