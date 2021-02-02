Ernest R. Johnson

Sgt. Ernest Randall Johnson (Ret.), age 62 of Carlisle, passed away February 1, 2021, at UPMC West Shore Hospital. Born June 1, 1958, in Fort Smith Arkansas, son of the late Ernest D. and Wanda (Nix) Johnson. His wife Karen (Saylor) Johnson preceded him in death.

Ernest was a retired Sergeant with the US Army 82nd Airborne Division. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and played in a band when his health allowed.

Ernest (Ernie) is survived by his children, Christopher (Amanda) Lake, Carlisle, Eric Lake, Carlisle and Lucas Lake; grandchildren Coleton and Alexa Lake; brother, Leonard Scott (Laurie) Johnson, Mechanicsburg and sisters, Cheryl (David) Mehring and Karen (Richard) McAuliffe, Carlisle, and by several nieces, and nephews.

At the request of the family, there will be no viewing, and a private burial.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

