Ernest L. “Ernie” Lynch, 90, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Ernie is survived by his wife, Wanda L. (Wiles) Lynch, whom he married on September 10, 1999. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.