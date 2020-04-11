× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Erma Elizabeth Finkenbinder, 91, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 19, 1928 in Walnut Bottom to the late Oscar E. and Verna (Shoap) Crull and was the widow of Jay W. Finkenbinder.

Erma loved sewing, reading, gardening and caring for her animals. She was always able to spot a four-leaf clover in a grassy area and a smile could be seen on her face anytime she spotted a rainbow. Erma was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy A. (husband John) Wert, Debbie L. (husband Terry) Starner, and Doris J. (husband Rick) Hair all of Carlisle; four sons, James A. (wife Debra) Finkenbinder, John P. Finkenbinder, Michael E. (wife Karen) Finkenbinder, and Larry D. (wife Rose) Finkenbinder all of Carlisle; one brother, Jack R. Crull of Carlisle; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Erma was preceded in death by one son, Wilmer J. "Bill" Finkenbinder II and eight brothers and sisters.