Erik Russell Leonhard, 25, entered eternal life April 2021. He was born in Carlisle, PA to Connie Ann Lebo, and the late Barry L. Leonhard. In addition to his adoring mom, he leaves behind a loving grandmother, Clara Lebo, a doting aunt, Pam Lebo, and a cousin who loved him as a brother, Ryan L. Garner. Other close family members include Rodney Garner, Raymond and Alice Baer. Erik was also preceded in death by his great aunt, Esther Baer, who loved him deeply.
Erik graduated in 2013 from Cumberland Valley High School and continued his education at HACC. He was a member of Middlesex United Methodist Church.
He had many talents and a strong passion for life and commitment to friends.
Erik bravely fought a difficult battle with the horrible disease of addiction. Our Lord and Savior ended that struggle by giving him a pair of “Angel Wings”. Regardless of Erik’s pain and daily struggles, he always had time for others.
Erik will always be remembered for his big heart, beautiful smile, the twinkle in his eyes, love for adventure (hiking, camping, fishing, kayaking, biking, skiing, skateboarding, surfing), positive attitude, easy going spirit, admiration of a beautiful sunrise or sunset, love for food, the energy he put into a workout, photography and passion for music (writing, producing, singing, composing… Again Studios. Angel Wings is an original production of Erik’s which he was going to release on 6/17)
FRIENDS and family are welcome to offer condolences and share memories with the family between noon and 1:30 on Thursday, May 27 along the creek at Allenberry in Boiling Springs, PA. A service will be held at 1:30. Follow the signs for Creekside Tent.
In lieu of flowers, Erik’s “Gram” asks that you send flowers to a loved one.
Forever in our hearts…until we join you in Heaven wearing our angel wings.