Erik Russell Leonhard, 25, entered eternal life April 2021. He was born in Carlisle, PA to Connie Ann Lebo, and the late Barry L. Leonhard. In addition to his adoring mom, he leaves behind a loving grandmother, Clara Lebo, a doting aunt, Pam Lebo, and a cousin who loved him as a brother, Ryan L. Garner. Other close family members include Rodney Garner, Raymond and Alice Baer. Erik was also preceded in death by his great aunt, Esther Baer, who loved him deeply.

Erik graduated in 2013 from Cumberland Valley High School and continued his education at HACC. He was a member of Middlesex United Methodist Church.

He had many talents and a strong passion for life and commitment to friends.

Erik bravely fought a difficult battle with the horrible disease of addiction. Our Lord and Savior ended that struggle by giving him a pair of “Angel Wings”. Regardless of Erik’s pain and daily struggles, he always had time for others.