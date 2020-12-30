Emmett L. Shulenberger

He was a graduate of Carlisle High School and later Carlisle Commercial College. Emmett was a 50 plus year member, Past Master, and Past Trustee of St. John's Lodge #260 F. & A.M. He was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church, the Zembo Shrine Usher Unit, the Zembo Shrine Past Masters Club, the Cumberland County Shrine Club, the National Sojourners Chapter #76 and York Camp, Heroes of 76, the United States LST Association and Pennsylvania LST Association, the Carlisle Elks Lodge #578, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Emmett served as a past president of Carlisle High School Band Booster Association, Carlisle Exchange Club, was the past president and director of the Avion Palms Resort Inc. in Bowling Green, FL, and was the Past Director of the Carlisle Masonic Center. He was a member of the Harrisburg Consistory A.A.S.R, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award and was a member of Zembo Shrine, A.A.O.N.M.S, where he was awarded Captain of the Guard Emeritus status. Emmett was employed most of his adult life by the Department of Defense at the Naval Ordinance Supply Office in Mechanicsburg, Olmsted Air Material Area in Middletown, Carlisle Barracks, and the Logistics Systems Support Activity in Chambersburg as a Supervisory Supply Systems Analyst before retiring as a General Manager. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Area and the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Robert F. Keller.