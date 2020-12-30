Emmett L. Shulenberger, 94, of Elizabethtown and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.
He was born October 11, 1926 in Shippensburg to the late David E. and Sarah R. (Clippinger) Shulenberger.
He was a graduate of Carlisle High School and later Carlisle Commercial College. Emmett was a 50 plus year member, Past Master, and Past Trustee of St. John's Lodge #260 F. & A.M. He was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church, the Zembo Shrine Usher Unit, the Zembo Shrine Past Masters Club, the Cumberland County Shrine Club, the National Sojourners Chapter #76 and York Camp, Heroes of 76, the United States LST Association and Pennsylvania LST Association, the Carlisle Elks Lodge #578, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Emmett served as a past president of Carlisle High School Band Booster Association, Carlisle Exchange Club, was the past president and director of the Avion Palms Resort Inc. in Bowling Green, FL, and was the Past Director of the Carlisle Masonic Center. He was a member of the Harrisburg Consistory A.A.S.R, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award and was a member of Zembo Shrine, A.A.O.N.M.S, where he was awarded Captain of the Guard Emeritus status. Emmett was employed most of his adult life by the Department of Defense at the Naval Ordinance Supply Office in Mechanicsburg, Olmsted Air Material Area in Middletown, Carlisle Barracks, and the Logistics Systems Support Activity in Chambersburg as a Supervisory Supply Systems Analyst before retiring as a General Manager. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Area and the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Robert F. Keller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Miriam E. Shulenberger of Elizabethtown; two sons, Gary (wife Dianne) Shulenberger of Mechanicsburg and Richard (wife June) Shulenberger of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Todd Shulenberger, Kelly Shulenberger (husband Adam) Bare, Gregg (wife Danielle) Shulenberger, Eric (wife Shannon) Shulenberger, Brad (wife Christine) Shulenberger, and Christa Shulenberger (husband Brian) Pearson; ten great-grandchildren, Logan, Kyla, Parker, Owen, Andrew, Camryn, Lauren, Kaylee, Alexis, and Matthew. In addition to his parents, Emmett was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Shulenberger.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Shulenberger Service Hoffman at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 or after.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886.
