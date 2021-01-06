Emily L. Thumma, 78, of Newville, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Green Ridge Village, Newville. She was born on March 31, 1942 in New Cumberland and was a daughter of the late Wayne and MaraBella Margaret (Hartman) Prowell.

Emily graduated from Cedar Cliff High School, New Cumberland in 1960. Emily was a devoted homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Boyd Daniel Thumma, two sons, Michael Garman of Mechanicsburg and David Thumma of Dillsburg, three sisters, Winifred Ilgenfritz of Scranton and twins Joan Simpson of Scranton and Joyce Cook of New Cumberland, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two nieces and two nephews. Emily was preceded in death by one daughter Deborah Shuller and one son Jeff Garman.

A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Michael Poe officiating. Burial will be private. Please visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.