Emil Joseph Clontz, 77, husband of Ella May White Clontz, of Simpsonville, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Born in New Kensington, PA, he was a son of the late Ernest O and Minnie Klebine Clontz.

In addition to his wife, Emil is survived by his son, Randy Clontz (Marisa DiFrancis) of Youngwood, PA; his daughter, Mary Ann Horn (Tom), of Carlisle, PA; a granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Castro (Josh); a brother, Ernest Clontz, Jr; and a sister Martha Ann Hughes.

In addition to his parents, Emil was preceded in death by his brother Albert "Buzzy" Carl Clontz.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Emil's birthday, May 7, 2022. Details will be provided when finalized.