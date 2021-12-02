A. Elsa Mae Fisher, 81, of Newville passed away Thursday December 2, 2021 in UPMC Harrisburg.

She was born October 4, 1940 in Philadelphia the only daughter of Omar A. and Klara V.S. Ronnblad Rowan.

She had worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a lifetime member of the Darby Salvation Army Corp. , where she had held many leadership positions.

She was a member of the Green Spring Brethren in Christ Church, Newville. She and her husband had been foster parents to over 50 children.

Mrs. Fisher is survived by her husband Ralph C. Fisher, four children Melissa "Lisa" Collier and her husband Willie Jr., Ralph Fisher Jr. and his wife Patty, Cheryl Gibson and her husband Edward, and Kristina Arter and her husband Terry; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held in the Green Spring Brethren In Christ Church 720 Greenspring Road Newville, Sunday December 5, 2021 from 1:30 to 2:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Sunday in the church. Burial will be held at a later date.