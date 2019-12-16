Elmer R. Witherow, Jr., 68, of Carlisle, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Harrisburg Hospital. He was born on August 4, 1951 in Harrisburg and is a son of Elmer R. Witherow, Sr. of Etters and the late Peggy (Wenrich) Weaver and was married to the late Judy K. (Otto) Witherow who died December 3, 2015.
Elmer graduated in 1969 from John Harris High School. He retired from Carlisle Tire & Wheel after 36 years of service. Elmer enjoyed traveling and vacationing.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons; John R. (wife, Tracy) Witherow and Lester P. (wife, Robin) Witherow, both of Carlisle, five grandchildren; Ashley, Brandon, Rhiannon, Connor and Caden Witherow, one great-grandson, Brayden Henke, one brother, Ronald D. Witherow of Spanish Fork, UT and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 South Hanover St, Carlisle with Rev. Mira A. Hewlett officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Please visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.