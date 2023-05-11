Ellsworth Lincoln Miller

June 8, 1926 - May 6, 2023

Ellsworth Lincoln Miller, age 96, passed away peacefully May 6, 2023, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. He was born June 8, 1926, in Harrisburg, to the late Ellsworth and Ella (Heller) Miller. Ellsworth was the beloved husband of 74 years to the late, Dorothy Miller, who preceded him in death in 2021.

Ellsworth is survived by a son, John Miller of Carlisle; a daughter, Joan Garman and her husband Bill, of York; a grandson, Adam Garman, and his wife Jennifer; a granddaughter, Karen Miller; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Christopher, Julianne, and Sarah; and nieces and nephews.

Ellsworth graduated from Carlisle High School and joined the United States Navy in 1944, serving as a motor machinist during World War II on the USS Frankovich. Ellsworth graduated from Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL, in 1949. He was employed for a brief time at the Carlisle Army War College, before his lengthy employment at Defense Depot Mechanicsburg. After his retirement, he returned to work part-time at the golf course at the Carlisle Army War College.

Ellsworth was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carlisle. He also held memberships with the Elks, St. John's Masonic Lodge, and was a lifetime member of the Mechanicsburg VFW.

Ellsworth enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, hunting, and especially fly tying and fly fishing on the Pine Creek in northern Pennsylvania.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of both Homeland Hospice and the Church of God Home for the care given to Ellsworth. A special appreciation is extended to the residents of the Letort Manor and Creekside Independent Living Apartments at Church of God Home for their concern and companionship to Ellsworth, especially in these final months.

A memorial service, with Rev. Titus Clarke officiating, will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St. Carlisle to remember both Ellsworth and his beloved, Dorothy. A time of visitation at 9:30 a.m. will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America's 911 Memorial Foundation, 13630 Barnhouse Place, Leesburg, VA 20176-5460; or to Homeland at Home, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.