Ellen Mattis, age 80, of Millersville, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter P. Mattis who died in 2002. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Varano Raynal. Ellen was a member of the St. Phillip of the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, and talking to anyone she met while walking or sitting out on her porch.