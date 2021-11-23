Ellen Jane Darr

Ellen Jane (Wallace) Darr, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on August 31, 1935, in Watertown, NY and was the daughter of the late Ralph Delancy Wallace and Ella Marion (VanAlstyne) Wallace.

Ellen graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 1953 and was a flag twirler in the marching band front. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the Glee Club and Senior Cast Play Cast. She graduated Cum Laude from Syracuse University with a Bachelors' degree in Speech and Hearing and Elementary Education in 1957. Ellen was a member of the Sigma Kappa National Sorority, Women's Student Government, Exchange Student Guide, Co-Captain of the varsity Cheer Leading Squad and was named Senior Year Outstanding Student in Speech Therapy Program. Ellen was also a member of the Pi Lambda Theta, National Education Honor Society.

She was member/officer in Beta Sigma Pi International Sorority Ellen was employed by Cumberland County Schools/Capital Area Intermediate Unit as a speech and language therapist. She was a member and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle. Ellen was active in volunteer work for Rape Crisis Hotline, Domestic Violence Shelter, Safe Harbor, Salvation Army "My Brothers Table" and was a volunteer for Chaperone for Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp. Ellen received the Patriot News/J. C. Penney Golden Rule Award as 1997 Volunteer of the Year.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years Richard L. Darr, one son Russell Lee Darr and his wife Jan Hoermann Darr of Homer, NY, two brothers, David Lamb Wallace of Naples, FL and Richard Delancy Wallace of Chaumont, NY, one daughter-in-law Sherry Kopp Darr of Bangor, three grandsons, Adam Darr of Norwich, NY, Aaron Darr of NY, and Elliot Darr of Bangor, and one granddaughter Hannah Darr of Rochester, NY. Ellen was preceded in death by two sons, Frank Delancy Darr and Special Forces MSG Richael "Rick" Lynn Darr.

Ellen's glowing warm personality was refreshing to anyone who met her or knew her. Her priorities throughout her life were her faith, her family, her friends, and helping anyone who needed it. She leaves a wonderful legacy that will always be remembered.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Westminster Cemetery, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 2 North Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Anthony Lorenz as the officiant. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the service in the church gathering room. For those planning to attend in person, you are asked to please wear a mask for the safety and protection of others.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.