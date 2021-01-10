Ella Mae Salowe

Ella Mae (Sue) Salowe died in the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Center, Carlisle, PA on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Sue was born June 3, 1931 in New Kensington, Pa. She was a graduate of Westminster College, New Wilmington, PA. She was a dedicated teacher of elementary and preschool children. She was a lifelong learner including attending Elder Hostel courses during retirement.

Sue was married to Seymour Salowe for 54 years until his death. She was a devoted caregiver to her own parents, husband, and children throughout her lifetime. She was accomplished at many arts and crafts, as well as cooking and baking. She shared a love of the outdoors and the country's national parks with her family.

Sue is survived by her son, Scott Salowe, his wife Lori and children Emily and Daniel of Dayton, New Jersey, and daughter, Lynn Kubik, her husband Steve and children Ryan and Jacob of Charles Town, West Virginia. She is also survived by sister-in-law Lillian Armstrong, nieces and nephews Bruce Armstrong, Todd Armstrong, Kathie Rayburg, Rhoda Miller, Pam Stein and Abbe Favocci, as well as cousins Mary Ellen and Alan Harnish.

Private services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to The Jackson Laboratory, P.O. Box 254, Bar Harbor, ME 04609-0254, and will support genetic research for preventing, treating, and curing human disease.