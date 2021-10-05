Elizabeth P. Yakubowski, 87, of Freeland, passed away early Monday morning at the Mountaintop Health and Rehabilitation Center, Mountaintop. Born in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Walker) Graybill. Elizabeth was a member of the Presbyterian Church of White Haven. She is survived by sons, Kent Yakubowski, White Haven, Kevin Yakubowski and wife, Michele, Freeland, grandchildren, Allison Gortva and husband, Dave, Justin Yakubowski and fiancee', Morgan Palermo, Logan Yakubowski, Landen Yakubowski, Christian Hinkle, Jocelyn Bernhardt and husband, Jon, and great grandchildren, Kylie and Gatlin Bernhardt, Funeral services and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre Street, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.