Elizabeth M. Honstine

Elizabeth M. Honstine

Elizabeth Honstine

Elizabeth M. Honstine, 59, Carlisle, passed away December 6, 2020. She was born July 31, 1961, the daughter of the late D. Frederick and Sylvia E. (Prough) Honstine.

Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 11 at the funeral home. Interment in Wenksville Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12 Noon until services. Contributions may be made to Benevolent Fund at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Condolences at DuganFH.com.

