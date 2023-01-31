Elizabeth J. Fowler was born December 28, 1921, in Ithaca, NY to Elizabeth and Clinton Jenkins. Betty, as she was known, and twin brother, Martin, were inseparable and very much doted upon by their large extended family. To preserve a sense of normalcy, Elizabeth and Clinton moved their new family to Philadelphia when the twins were young. Betty attended school in Holy Child Parish and graduated high school with honors. While attending a dance at Valley Forge Military Academy, she met a student band member, Donald Fowler, who would become her husband of 76 years.Since Don subsequently graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and embarked on a military career, Betty bravely jumped into the life of an Army wife, traveling to the Philippines by herself to join Don at the end of WWII. That was the beginning of a life of moving, adjustments, adventure, meeting new people, and raising a family of 5 children plus dogs at various places throughout the United States and overseas. Betty met the challenges of each new assignment and instilled a love of travel in all her children. She also continued her own interests, taking art courses at various studios and becoming an accomplished artist and craft person. She had a particular fondness for butterflies and that image was frequently incorporated in her artwork. She was also an accomplished cook and baker, self-taught skills that were much appreciated by her family and all who had the good fortune to be invited to parties she hosted.Betty and Don returned to their home state of Pennsylvania and lived in Carlisle for 10 years following retirement from military life. The interest in exploring new places bit again, however, and they moved to Santa Fe to enjoy the people, culture and beauty of New Mexico for the next 38 years. Betty and Don were parishioners of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Betty liked to sing along with the choir. In 2019 they returned home in Pennsylvania and resided at Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg.Betty devoted her long life to being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, especially enjoying the next generations of children. Her husband, Don, preceded her in death in December of 2021. Betty is survived by her 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She is remembered by many friends she made over the years as well. Inurnment will be at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY at a future date. Be at peace, Mom. www.EwingBrothers.com