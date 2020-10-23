Elizabeth Humber Hean Stone

She liked to travel. And so from arranging trips for the Friends of the Symphony came Sights and Sounds, Inc. and then Travels with Liz, Inc. She and Charlie with so many friends took trips to 97 countries. She was awarded an honorary membership in the Princeton Class of 1949 for taking them to so many places. Those who traveled with her remember her leading the charge down some alley to a favorite restaurant or bookstore. She insisted that every year the family take a two-week summer vacation to Stone Harbor. She said that out of all the beaches in the world that they had visited, Jersey had the best ones.

In 1982 she took over the family paper box business, NU-Box Corporation, and managed it successfully until it was sold in 1987.

She valued her memberships. There were The Women's Club of New Cumberland and Highland, The Junior League of Harrisburg, The College Club of Harrisburg, The Civic Club of Harrisburg, the National Society of the Colonial Dames in America, the Cymry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists. And for the Daughters of the American Revolution she produced a reception for the new citizens in Dauphin County Naturalization Court every year for a half century, continuing a tradition begun by her mother in 1950.

She was a member of the Baughman United Methodist Church in New Cumberland.