Elizabeth Ann Fry

August 02, 1996- March 09, 2023

Elizabeth Ann Fry, 26, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill. She was born on August 2, 1996, in Orlando, FL and is a daughter of Luann M. (Griffie) Fry of Mechanicsburg and Mark K. Fry of Carlisle.

In addition to her beloved parents, Elizabeth is survived by two half-sisters, Alisa (husband Jesse) Elicker of Dillsburg and Danylle (husband Tim) Minsker of Harrisburg, two nieces, Karla and Krista Elicker, maternal grandmother Martha L. Griffie of Carlisle and many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother Mark K. Fry, II and grandparents, Clarence and Frances Fry and William Griffie.

She loved music, walks and being outdoors. She had the most beautiful smile that melted everyone's heart. She will truly be missed. Elizabeth graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 2017.

The Family would like to thank All of her Nurses, Doctors, Therapists, Teachers, and others that have worked with Elizabeth throughout the years. You truly were part of giving Elizabeth the Love and the best possible care she deserved. We would also like to thank everyone for all of the prayers, love, and support given during her life here with us. It was greatly appreciated.

A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Trevor Steel officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CPARC-In Memory of Elizabeth Fry, 71 Ashland Ave. Carlisle, PA 17013. www.Since1853.com.