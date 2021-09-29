Elizabeth DeGroot

Betty DeGroot, 85, of Carlisle passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Manor Care Health Services with the love of her life by her side.

She was born September 30, 1935, on Governor's Island, New York City to the late Col. Richard Earl and Helen (Gilbert) Moore. Betty grew up in Little Silver, NJ and she and her husband raised their family in Middletown, NJ. They also spent many memorable years in New Canaan, CT.

Betty was a graduate of Red Bank High School in Red Bank, NJ and attended Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ. Betty loved all games, but especially enjoyed playing bridge and golf with her friends. She was a lifelong avid reader, a member of the Carlisle Garden Club and the Carlisle Area Newcomers Club. She was also a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. Betty cherished her friends and her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth E. DeGroot of Carlisle; two children, Deborah (Albert) DeGroot Masland of Carlisle and Kenny (Carmen Villagomez) DeGroot of Red Bank, NJ; three grandchildren, Albie (Jennifer) Masland, Sarah (Kevin) Fatherree, and Hilary (Jared) Comeau; five great-grandchildren, Maisy Masland, Clark and Jude Fatherree, and Walden and Hugo Comeau; and her identical twin sister, Barbara Niles of Lincroft, NJ.