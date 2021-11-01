Elizabeth D. Work

Betty was the daughter of Rev. Dr. Ira M. Dinkle and his wife, Elizabeth Somerville Dinkle. She graduated from Stewartstown High School in 1948, and from Maryville College in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Galen R. Work in 1953, and recently celebrated their 68th anniversary. She worked in aerospace and taught mathematics. She was a superb seamstress, an excellent watercolor artist, an avid gardener, a freelance genealogist, and a very committed wife and mother of two.