Elizabeth A. Boggs, 70, of Newville passed away Friday March 4, 2022 in Pro-Medica, Carlisle.

She was born October 7, 1951 in Carlisle.

She was a graduate of Shippensburg State College, and belonged to the Big Spring Heights Church of God. She had been employed by U-Wanna-Wash-Frocks, Newville, and Ames and Hills in Carlisle.

She is survived by her husband Daniel D. Boggs, one son Anthony "Tony" Boggs and two sisters Judith McCoy and Ellen McCartle.

A viewing will be held Wednesday March 9, 2022 from 1 to 2 PM in the Big Spring Heights Church of God, a funeral service will be held at 2 Pm in the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.