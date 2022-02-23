Eleanor P. Smith

Eleanor is survived by one daughter, Patricia A. (husband Dale Jr.) George of Carlisle; one son, William J. (wife Judy) Smith of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Phillip (wife Sarah) George of Mechanicsburg, Timothy (wife Samantha) George of Carlisle, David (wife Katrina) Smith of Chambersburg, Alysia (husband Edward) Griffith of Carlisle, Allison (husband Maxwell) Whitticar of Leesburg, VA; eight great-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter, Tiffany (husband Jared) Rasmussen and their three sons, James, Aaron, and Henry of Shippensburg; three sisters, Clara "Sis" Weimer, Betty (husband Gerald) Warren, and Lois "Eileen" (husband Ted) Goodman all of Ligonier; two sons in law, John Wilson of Conway, MA and Thomas George of West Boylston, MA; one daughter in law, Brenda Smith of Mt. Holly Springs; and one sister in law, Geraldine Hoffer of Ligonier. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan George and Cheryl (Wilson) Smith; one son, James Smith; two brothers, James E. Jr. and Leonard Hoffer; and one sister, Helen Knupp.