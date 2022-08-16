Eleanor Mae Robbins Honaman

December 08, 1930- August 05, 2022

Eleanor Mae Robbins Honaman, 91, died on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA, where she lived with her husband of 69 years, William Frederick Honaman. She was the daughter of Francis Jesse Robbins and Evelyn Naomi Nelson Robbins of Carlisle, PA, where she was born on December 8, 1930.

She is survived by her spouse, William Frederick Honaman, of Landis Homes, her two sons, Andrew Miller Honaman (Katy) of Tucson, AZ, and Walter Hugh Honaman, III (Sarah) of Hollywood, FL; her three grandchildren, Chandler, Stephanie, and William; also surviving her two sisters, Evelyn Ella Robbins Bos, of Hershey, PA, and Emma Rosewell Robbins Stuart (Baird), of Fort Washington, MD, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Robbins Honaman at the age of 15 and her brother, William Francis Robbins, who was the third-generation owner of the family business in Robbins Flowers.

Eleanor graduated from Carlisle High School in 1948, with Fred as a classmate and studied at the Fokine School of Ballet, NYC, and taught for the Hopper School of Dance in Harrisburg and Carlisle, PA. Eleanor married Fred on January 10, 1953, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle, PA. With her husband, she was called to be a lay missionary of the Episcopal Church, USA, and in 1958, was assigned to work with the Nippon Sei Ko Kai (Anglican-Episcopal Church in Japan). She was a teacher of English conversation at Koran School for Girls and Rikkyo Primary School for Boys, both in Tokyo, and was a CPE trained volunteer patient-visitor at St. Luke's International Medical Center, Tokyo, as well as English language consultant. She was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Board of the Tokyo Community Counseling Service.

After retiring in 2000 at age 70, she moved to Landis Homes Retirement Community and continued as a volunteer visitor in its Health Care Center.

Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was appreciated for her kindness and deep friendships, both in Japan and in the U.S. She was an authentic Christian who lived her faith and highly valued peace, tolerance, and engagement across cultures, languages, and beliefs. An avid tennis player and enthusiast, she was also a lover of flowers and animals, which were an important part of her life. In addition, she was a talented cook who loved to bring joy to others by creating wonderful meals for her family, small groups, and large gatherings.

She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Lancaster, PA, where the rector, The Rev. Amanda R. Knouse, will officiate at a Memorial Service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. After the service, everyone is invited to join the family for a luncheon in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Landis Homes Caring Fund or the outreach ministries of St. John's Episcopal Church.

Please visit Eleanor's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com