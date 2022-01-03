Eleanor J. Herring, 91, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

She was born March 12, 1930, in Shamokin, PA to the late William A. and Lottie (Hocking) Roadarmel.

Eleanor was a 1948 graduate of Ralpho Township High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a devoted pastor's wife who traveled with her husband and family to eight different communities, throughout central PA, during her husband's career. She was always a very supportive and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. Eleanor was always an active church member and was currently a member of Elysburg United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. Over the years Eleanor and her family took many church related trips, most notably to Hawaii, Bermuda, and Alaska. Later in life Eleanor enjoyed working as a salesperson for Pomeroy's, Bon-Ton, and Giant. Each year Eleanor took much joy in sending hundreds of Christmas cards to her friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Rev. Dr. Paul L. Herring of Carlisle; one daughter, Ruth (husband Vincent) Loose of Venice, FL and Homer, NY; five grandsons, Matthew W. Herring, Damian J. Herring, Andrew Paul Loose, Brian M. Loose, and Eric M. Loose; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, William S., and Robert Roadarmel and Elwood Williams; two sisters, Florence Raup and Sarah Annie Meiser; and one son Mark Allan Herring.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at Elysburg United Methodist Church with burial following in Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eleanor to Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 West Center Street Elysburg, PA 17824 or to a meaningful organization of your choice.

