Elaine A. Feuchtenberger, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Church of God Home. Elaine was born May 31,1931 in Carlisle to the late Lester F. Adams and Lida Beyer Adams. She was the widow of William P. Feuchtenberger who died August 11, 1993. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1949. Elaine was a past president of the Carlisle Jr. Civic Club, past Matron of Old Bellaire Chapter #375, former District Deputy Grand Matron and past Appointed Grand officer, all of the Order of the Eastern star. She was also a member of The White Shrine of Jerusalem and OZEMB Temple #53, Daughters of The Nile. She was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God. She served as local Registrar of Vital statistics from 1971- 2015. Elaine is survived by her family who she loved with all her heart and were so special to her. Four daughters: Lin Anderson (Steve), Karen Feuchtenberger (Christine Bielenda), Cheryl Findling, Pam Enck (Jeff). Grandchildren: Stephanie Anderson Witmer (Scott), Michael Anderson (Michelle), Kate Anderson Hicks (Matt), Megan Findling, Zachary Findling, Chris Bohn (Lucy), Scott Bohn (Megan), Matthew Bohn (Taylor McCoy) and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Huston, her goddaughter Melanie Broujos Sprenkel and several nieces, nephews and cousins and a very special friend and companion, Paul L. Cline. Private services and burial will be held in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.