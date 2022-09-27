Edwin Ray Otto

September 26, 1943 – September 21, 2022

Our Daddy was the best anyone could ever ask for. He was born September 26, 1943, in Carlisle Army Barracks and grew up in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Our Daddy, Edwin Ray Otto, passed peacefully following a long illness in Lansdowne, VA.

Daddy greatly valued education and hard work, instilling these attributes in us. He was highly educated, receiving many degrees, including a Ph.D. from Walden University, DBA from Nova University, MBA from Marymount University; MS from George Washington University; and BS from George Washington University. He worked hard at NAVSEA, the FBI, NATO, and many other higher-education institutions, finishing his career as a professor at Strayer University.

Our Daddy, Edwin Ray Otto (aka Eddie Ray), is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen; daughter, Shannon (Joe) Goeckner; son, Kevin; sister, Janice Pace; and little dog, Dumplin.

Our Daddy was a big man whose personality filled any room he walked into. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved his family wholeheartedly and will be terribly missed by all who knew him. We will gather in loving memory on Thursday, September 29, at our parents' home (11 am - 1 pm) and travel to Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery for the burial service (3 pm).

Condolences or questions can send to shannon.goeckner@gmail.com.