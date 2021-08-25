Edwin L. Minnich

Edwin "Ed" Minnich, age 72, of Shippensburg, PA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 23, 2021 in the Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital from complications of COVID-19 with his family by his side.

He was born in Carlisle, PA on April 1, 1949 to the late Austin E. and Miriam G. (Worley) Minnich.

Ed had retired as a HVAC Tech with Tuckey Mechanical in Carlisle after 46 years of service. He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1967. Ed served his country in the US Army Reserve during the Vietnam Conflict for six years. He was a member of Life House Church in Carlisle. Ed was an avid hunter, enjoyed go-cart racing, sprint cars, and going to Williams Grove Speedway. He very much loved the Lord and his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Debra S. (Kauffman) Minnich, Shippensburg, one daughter, Tammy L. Minnich, Shippensburg, two sons, Chandler E. "Chad" Minnich, Waco, Tx., Daryl E. Minnich (wife Angie), Shippensburg, sister, Gale Jones, Carlisle, five granchilddren, Loghan and Evan Minnich, Carly Trembecki, Austin and Aden Minnich. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Minnich.