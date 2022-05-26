Edwin J. Tobash
November 22, 1950 - May 23, 2022
Edwin J. Tobash, Jr., 71, of Carlisle, husband to Karen (Kozell) Tobash, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass said for Ed. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.