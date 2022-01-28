Edward Williams, 85, of Gardners, PA, passed away January 27, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born March 25, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Robert and Mary (Laughman) Williams.

Edward was a Carlisle High School Graduate, Class of 1955 and worked for O'Malley Wood Products, where he worked in equipment maintenance. He loved bowling at Midway Bowling, where he was part of the Monday night Continental League and Wednesday Senior Citizens League. In his younger years, Edward was a Boy Scout in Troop 185, Huntsdale. Edward enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards with family and woodworking around the house, especially making crafts.

Surviving is his loving wife, Jean (Weigle) Williams of Gardners; children, Sandra Schmuck of Jackson, TN Susan Hammaker of Florida, Dave Williams of Newville, and Kenneth Williams of Carlisle; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Harry Williams (companion, Emily), Rosemarie Enrich (Jim), Donn Williams (Bonnie) and Dottie Orris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Edwards was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard and Jon Williams.

Services will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service. Presentation of military honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.