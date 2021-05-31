Edward Wallace Hanlin

Edward W. Hanlin, 83, of Newport, PA, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born in Oakville, PA, on September 20, 1937 to the late Sara G.(Ruth) and Frank E. Hanlin.

Ed spent the majority of his life in Oakville, but also lived in Baltimore, MD, for seven years of his youth, two years in Linkoping, Sweden, with his new wife and first daughter and his last 5 years in a cabin that he built for his wife and him to enjoy in their later years. He was a Class of 1956 graduate from Shippensburg High School. Ed proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He then earned an Associate’s Degree in Technical Writing from Williamsport Technical School, and worked for SAAB Automotive and AMP Incorporated.

Ed’s enthusiasm for his friends, family, and community led him to volunteer for several causes such as the PTO, Nature Trail Center and Youth Soccer and he was a voting advocate. He enjoyed endless fishing trips and hunting trips with his son, nephews, and grandchildren. He was always up for a game of tennis or 500, a bike ride, or a gallop on his special horse, Dakota.