Edward P. Nerino

He graduate of Pius X High School of Bangor in 1967 and in 1971 he graduated from St Leo College in Florida with a BA in Spanish and in 1973 received a Masters Degree from Kutztown in Guidance and Counseling. Edward was Guidance Counselor for SUN Area Vocational School in Berlin, PA. In 1983 he accepted a position with Selingsgrove Center as a Behavior Psychologist and concluded his career with the Department of Public Welfare in Harrisburg as an Inspector for Group Homes and Day Cares Centers. Over the years, you could catch Ed volunteering his time to coach different sports, officiate or just be a fan. Many remember him as an active member of the community, traveling or just working in his garden.