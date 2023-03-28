Edward Keyser Masland, Jr. passed away on March 16, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia with his loving wife Teresa by his side. Born in Carlisle on October 25, 1953, to Edward and Sarah Masland, he had a wonderful childhood with two siblings, who looked up to and adored him. Skip(per), as both he and his father were known, was involved in numerous sports and activities but his athletic prowess lay mostly in swimming. He participated for many years in the YMCA and Carlisle Country Club swim teams, which lead him to Mercersburg Academy, a bastion of excellent swimmers. From there, Skip went to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where most of his swimming was at the Florida beaches and lakes. He was an English major with a voracious appetite for books that was only equaled by his love of music. Although lacking any serious musical talent (he would be defending his tambourine skills right now), Skip managed the band Harpoon for some college friends and toured with them one summer in Yugoslavia. After college, Skip parlayed his writing skills into a successful career in advertising and public relations. This was preceded by a valiant, but short-lived effort to start a music magazine, Calliope, which, did not give Rolling Stone a run for its money. Perhaps, the high mark of Skip's creativity, at least for his family, was when as a doting father he wrote two children's books dedicated to his daughters. The lead character, William Willya, has provided joy to three generations of family and friends, and, thanks to Whistlestop Bookshop and Bosler Library, to more than a few folks in Carlisle. When Skip left the world of advertising, he also left the US and headed up to Canada where he married Teresa in 2015. His love of reading never subsided, and he shared that with Teresa, along with a love for vibrant Vancouver. In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by two daughters, Haley Lapaquette (Zach) and Shelby Masland (Scott Corchin), two beautiful grandchildren, June Lapaquette and Chance Nero Corchin, stepdaughters Mavis and Rosalind Schmidt, a brother Albert (Deborah), a sister Mimi Masland, and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss their beloved Uncle Skittles. A private memorial service will be held for family later this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your support for organizations seeking a cure for diabetes or for your local library.