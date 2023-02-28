Edward Charles Leithead, Jr. (“Ed”)

March 17, 1931 – February 22, 2023

Edward Charles Leithead, Jr. ("Ed") of Lancaster PA, loving husband of the late Patricia ("Pat") Hunter Leithead was the son of the late Edward Charles and Veronica Bergin Leithead. Ed and Pat both grew up in Carlisle PA, met and graduated from Pennsylvania State University. Ed was a member of the Carlisle High School Class of 1949. Prior to Penn State, he attended Dickinson College before serving in the United States Air Force. At Penn State, he was president of both the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the Penn State Insurance Club. A true Nittany Lion, Class of 1957, he was a President of the Penn State Alumni Club of NYC, and with Pat, served on the Board of the Penn State Club of San Diego. He worked for 30 years in NYC as an executive for the New York Life Insurance Company.

Pat and Ed, married for over 58 years, raised their three sons in Chatham NJ, and upon Ed's retirement moved to Solana Beach CA and jointly began a new adventure in real estate, returning to Chatham for a dozen years once fully retired, and then relocated to Willow Valley in Lancaster.

Ed was a passionate volunteer, co-chairing alongside Pat the PTOs of the Chatham Washington Elementary School, the Chatham Middle School and the Chatham Borough High School. They co-founded the Band Aides (Ed served as President of the CHS Band Booster Association) and helped establish a Chatham High School endowment scholarship fund. Ed was also a member of the Chatham Emergency Squad, served on the Board of the Chatham United Methodist Church (where he was a Stephen's Minister), was President of the Board of Trustees of the Senior Services Center of the Chathams and a member of the Board of Trustees of The Adult School of the Chathams and volunteered on the Sheriff's Association in San Diego, CA. In Willow Valley he served on both the Manor Campus Health Care and Resident Councils and was a member of the Stroke, Caregivers Support, Memory, and Grief Support Groups.

Ed was a proud and loving father and grandfather and will be remembered for his unwavering support, humor and cheer, and enthusiastic birthday greetings to the family. His standard response to how he was doing was always “fantastic”, and Ed's Halloween getup was renown at Willow Valley. Ed was also a proud member of the Sanchin Seven Black Belt Society of the Wind School of Karate.

He is survived by his sons Edward C. Leithead III and wife Marybeth, of Chatham NJ and their children Edward Charles Leithead IV (and fiancé Mikaela Lewis) and Anne Burke Leithead; Michael Hunter Leithead and partner Patrick Crosgrove of Hudson NY; and Andrew Patrick Leithead and wife Katharine and their children James Ewan and Vivien Rose of Oakton, VA.