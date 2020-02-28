Edward J. "Bud" Gattine Sr., 85, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 11, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Richard and Helen (Robinson) Gattine and was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores "Dolly" (Kowalski) Gattine in September of 2018.

Edward attended St. Mary's School and Poughkeepsie High School both in Poughkeepsie, NY. He enjoyed sports and played: baseball, football, basketball, and softball. Bud was inducted into the Dutchess County Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame. He met the love of his life while they were both serving in the US Air Force and stationed in England. Edward always looked forward to attending his church, dancing with his bride Dolly, playing the horses, and singing.

