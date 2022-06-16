Edward Hill

Born Tuesday, September 17, 1934 in Covel, WV, he was a son of late Lloyd R. and Nancy L. Foster Hill. Ed was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired in 1999 as a truck driver from ABF Freight in Carlisle. He was a member of the South Fairview First Church of God, Newville. Ed really enjoyed restoring classic cars. He is survived by one daughter, Deborah D. Neenan, Newville; two grandchildren, Alex Hill and LeAnne (husband Brian) Longenecker; three step grandchildren, Rebecca Dirkman, Christopher Neenan, and Richard Neenan; two great grandsons, Trevor Longenecker, and Emmett Longenecker; eight step great-great grandsons; and two step great-great granddaughters; and one great-great-great grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. Mitchell Hill, who passed away June 13, 2009; one son, Terry E. Hill; one brother, Donald Hill; and two sisters, Betty Jo McBride, and Becky Nelson; and son in-law, Richard Neenan.