Edward Hill

Edward G. Hill
September 17, 1934- June 12, 2022
Edward G. Hill, 87, of Newville, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Tuesday, September 17, 1934 in Covel, WV, he was a son of late Lloyd R. and Nancy L. Foster Hill. Ed was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired in 1999 as a truck driver from ABF Freight in Carlisle. He was a member of the South Fairview First Church of God, Newville. Ed really enjoyed restoring classic cars. He is survived by one daughter, Deborah D. Neenan, Newville; two grandchildren, Alex Hill and LeAnne (husband Brian) Longenecker; three step grandchildren, Rebecca Dirkman, Christopher Neenan, and Richard Neenan; two great grandsons, Trevor Longenecker, and Emmett Longenecker; eight step great-great grandsons; and two step great-great granddaughters; and one great-great-great grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. Mitchell Hill, who passed away June 13, 2009; one son, Terry E. Hill; one brother, Donald Hill; and two sisters, Betty Jo McBride, and Becky Nelson; and son in-law, Richard Neenan.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American legion Post #223 Minutemen. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.