Edward H. King, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the ManorCare Health Services-Carlisle, PA.

He was born February 13, 1940 in Lower Frankford Township, PA to the late John E. and Bessie (Miller) King.

Edward retired from the City of Carlisle where he worked as a mechanic and was previously employed as a heavy equipment operator for the former Nelson Minnick, Co.

He enjoyed buying and fixing old gas engines and was a member of the Williams Grove Gas Engine Association for 61 years. Edward also enjoyed farming and gardening.

Edward is survived by his wife of 61 years Jean A. (Darr) King; son Robert E. King and his wife Veronica of Dillsburg; daughter Susan A. Barrick and her husband Joe of Mifflintown; sisters Esther Warnner and Doris Sheriff and her husband John. Also survived by five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Bonnie Lee King, brother Lee King and nephew Kevin Sheriff.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 10AM - 12PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA. Interment will be in Opossum Hill Cemetery in Carlisle.