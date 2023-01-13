Edward Gardner Hays II

June 02, 1971- January 09, 2023

Edward Gardner Hays, 51, of Carlisle, passed away at home on January 9, 2023. He was the beloved son of the late Raphael Hays and Janice Hays.

Edward was a graduate of Burnsville High School in New Jersey. He attended Colorado State University. Over the years he was a Chef at two different restaurants in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

He played in several bands in high school and college as a drummer and electric guitarist.

The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Fellowship, PO Box 496, Carlisle, PA 17013 or donate to a local college for students studying instrumental or percussion instruments.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.